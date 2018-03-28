We’ll summon Energy Minister over Karpower deal extension – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has served notice that they will summon the Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to the lawmaking chamber over government’s decision to extend the controversial Karpower deal.

The deal with the independent power producer which was contracted by the erstwhile administration to address the country’s power challenges at the time was originally for 10 years but has been extended by a further 10 years by the government after scathingly criticizing it, arguing that the arrangement was highly priced, and was not value for money.

Starr News sources at Karpower confirm negotiations are ongoing with government in that regard. A final agreement is, however, yet to be signed.

The African Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), also recently called on government to renegotiate the deal.

Speaking to Starr News’ Naa Dedei Tetteh, former deputy Power Minister and a member of the Energy committee of Parliament John Jinapor said the sector minister will be made to answer for his decision.

“I’m surprised that this government can make such a U-turn after criticizing the Karpower deal, after lambasting it they have not admitted that we need the Karpower deal but gone ahead to extend it by those number of years,” he said.

He continued, “It is most unfortunate [and] it tells you that they were not sincere, they were not honest and were not engaged in nothing but partisan politics.”

According to him, what the government will be doing with the extension of the Karpower deal would be “mortgaging” the future of the country thus the Minority’s resolve to haul the Energy Minister to parliament to answer questions regarding the deal.

“We shall ensure that we deal with this matter on the floor of Parliament by filing an urgent question. We shall drag the Minister to Parliament to tell us why he is extending an agreement they poopooed [and] described as unnecessary and stated that we didn’t need it us a country. I can assure we shall bring the Minister to parliament and ensure that he answers questions before the people of Ghana,” he assured.

