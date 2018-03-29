2018 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria wants Argentina to beat Iceland, Croatia

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is hopeful that Argentina win their group D games against Iceland and Croatia so that they wouldn’t play under pressure when the Lionel Messi-inspired side meet the Eagles on June 26.

Argentina on paper are favourites to top the group with Croatia and Iceland as other possible bets. However, Rohr is not ruling out his team to spring surprises as he hopes to get a good result against Croatia and Iceland, while Argentina remain a major headache with Lionel Messi pulling the strings.

‘’Nothing is impossible. The only solution against Messi is a collective and not an individual solution. We will have time to observe,’’ Rohr was quoted as saying by Besoccer.

‘’If Argentina wins its first two games, Messi may not want to play against us, that’s another possibility.’’ Nigeria thrashed Argentina 4-2 in a pre-World Cup friendly last November but Messi, who had been named in the squad, returned to Barcelona before the game in Krasnodar.

Source: Vanguard