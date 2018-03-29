9,199 nurses posted

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings of nine thousand one hundred and ninety-nine (9,199) nurses for the 2018/2019 service year to various health facilities in all 10 regions in Ghana.

According to a statement, “all eligible nurses who registered for national service are kindly requested to log onto the scheme’s website (httos://www.nss.clov.qh) to check their placements and then proceed to their various user agencies and NSS regional secretariat(s) to complete the registration processes.”

“Management wishes to urge all the posted nurses to accept their placements and consider them as part of their contribution towards building a healthy nation,” the statement signed by the acting Executive Director of the NSS Mustapha Ussif said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM