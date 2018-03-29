Aduana Vs Fosa Juniors: Gambia’s Papa Gassama to officiate

One of CAF’s renowned referees, Bakary Papa Gassama of Gambia has been tasked to handle Aduana Stars’ 2018 CAF Confederation Cup play-off round first leg tie against Madagascan side Fosa Juniors next month.

The Gambian will take centre stage at the Nana Agyeman Badu II on 8 April in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Gamasaa will be assisted by Jean Claude Birumushahu from Burundi and Kenyan Marwa Range.

The winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the Group stage of the competition.

Aduana Stars after their elimination from the CAF Champions league have picked just a point from two matches in the domestic league currently ongoing.

Source: Starrsportsgh