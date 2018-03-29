AirtelTigo outlines plans for mobile financial service sector

Telecom company, AirtelTigo, has outlined its plans designed to accelerate growth, drive the company’s successful mobile money platform and commitment to establishing a leadership position in the mobile financial service sector in the country.

At a press briefing in the AirtelTigo Headquarters in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer, Roshi Motman, said the company’s big focus remains digital and financial inclusion, and revealed that “as a first step, we have rebranded Airtel Money and Tigo Cash into AirtelTigo Money”.

Ms Motman said they were integrating Tigo Cash and Airtel Money unto an ISO certified platform which would deliver superior customer experience; provide access to wider agent network, reduce customer’s cost of a transaction, and facilitate product innovation.

She added: “We have signed an agreement with Mahindra Comviva, a global IT leader to help us merge Tigo Cash and Airtel Money on a secure and reliable platform.”

Driving by optimism, she explained that when the integration is complete in April 2018, customers can enable mobile money transaction across both Airtel Money and Tigo Cash wallets. Both Airtel money and Tigo Cash customers can also do seamless cash-in and cash-out at all AirtelTigo Money merchants and agents.

Explaining further on what customers would gain after completion of platform integration, the Director for AirtelTigo Money, Edmund Barwuah, told the reporters that customers would enjoy an expanded network and agent base of over 30,000 agents across the country. “We are developing very innovative products and services that will enrich customers experience.”

In its pursuit to create a cash-lite financial ecosystem, reduce the inherent risks associated with cash handling and ensure agents always have access to working capital, Mr Barwuah said AirtelTigo is in the process of increasing its banking partners. “We currently have 11 partner banks and we are going to grow that to 20 to enable customers to perform banking services.”

He said the company will continue to invest in the Mobile Financial Services and ensure that customers can have easy access to their money and the capacity to use e-money efficiently.

He concluded that in the coming months, the company would introduce new competitive price points to deliver better for customers and hoped to grow AirtelTigo Money particularly among the unbanked.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM