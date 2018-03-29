BREAKING NEWS: BNI director sacked

The director of Bureau of National Investigations William Akwasi Appiah has been sacked, the Minister of National Security Kan Dapaah has confirmed to Starrfmonline.com.

He has been replaced by one Musah who is the head of Research.

“We’re issuing a statement to that effect soon,” Mr. Dapaah told starrfmonline.com

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the BNI headquarters in Accra Thursday afternoon.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM