Brexit: Theresa May vows to keep UK ‘strong and united’

Theresa May has pledged to keep the UK “strong and united” after Brexit as she marks a year to go until the UK’s departure from the European Union.

The PM is to visit England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, appealing to those for and against Brexit.

There are just months left to strike a deal on the future UK-EU relationship.

And, with the Irish border remaining a sticking point, Mrs May will promise to ensure “no new barriers are created within our common domestic market”.

Since formal negotiations began between the two sides last June, an agreement has been struck on a Brexit “divorce bill” – but the crucial issue of how they will trade together has yet to be settled.

On 29 March 2019, the UK will formally leave the EU and is due to enter a 21-month transition period during which much of the current arrangements continue, before the final permanent post-membership relationship is due to kick-in.