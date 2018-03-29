Bukom Boxing Showdown set for March 31

A new phase of boxing league to promote local boxing, nurture and grow talents in the sport wil begin at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on March 31.

Dubbed the ‘Bukom Showdown’ is a collaboration between The Ideal Boxing Alliance (TIBA), Trust Sports Emporium Limited and Kwese Sports.

The initiative involves bouts for professional and amateur boxers.

On the night of March 31, Bantamweight fighter Albert Commey will face-off with Sheriff Mohammed while a super middleweight contest witnesses Delali Miledzi take on Richard Ashong.

Under the theme ‘ Yaa Bi Ony3’, literally meaning ‘go ask mum’ a welterweight contest between Justice Addy and Richard Dogbegah will climax the professional encounter.

In the amateur division on the bill on the night, Africanus Neequaye will take on Samuel Takyi and Mohammed Ayittey will meet Samuel Wilson.

Interestingly Kwese Sports will telecast live on the night the bout involving Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker.

The final three amateur bouts on the night will see Michael Nelson clash against Joseph Mensah while Daniel Selasie Gosh engage Korley Commodore.

A brain-child of Herbert Nii Kpakpo Allotei-Cofie, CEO of Events Unlimited, the competition is expected to whip up national interest in the discipline.

Organisers of the event hope this would adequately grow and nurture talents in the sport and produce world champions in the shortest possible time.

As a side attraction on the night the organizers will telecast live the world heavyweight unification title fight between fight between WBA and IBF Champion Joshua and WBO title holder, Joseph Parker at the Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Source: Starrsportsgh