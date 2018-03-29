Egypt re-elects President al-Sisi

Egyptian state media has declared that Abdel Fatah al-Sisi has won a second term as president, winning more than 90% of votes counted so far.

His victory had been seen as a foregone conclusion as he faced only one little known challenger.

The main focus has instead been on the turn out, with the authorities using a variety of means to urge people to vote.

State media is saying that more than 23 million people voted in the election that ended on Wednesday out of 60 million registered voters.

This is not a final figure, but it falls short of the percentage that voted in the previous election.

Source: BBC