Ghana’s Faustina Ampah wins Belarus Women’s Super-Cup

By Anthony Bebli

Black Queens defender, Faustina Ampah enjoyed the full throttle and helped her side FC Minsk to beat Zorka BDU 3-0 to win the 2018 Belarus Women’s Super Cup Champions on Wednesday.

The versatile defender was a member of the Black Queens that won Ghana its maiden 2018 WAFA B  trophy and scored the winner against Nigeria.

Ampah who have previously featured for Czech side Lokomotiva Brno Horni Herspice joined FC Minsk from Ghanaian side Blessed Ladies and has since been an integral member of the team.

Her former club Blessed Ladies of Kasoa are currently struggling in the Division two league after being relegated from the elite Women’s league some two seasons ago.

Source: Starrsportsgh

