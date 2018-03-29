GPL Midweek Wrap: Kotoko suffer first defeat,Dreams pip All Stars

Medeama scored a late penalty to secure a 1-0 victory and condemn Kotoko to their first defeat of the season at the T&A Park.

Kwame Boateng, who was sacked by Kotoko after a disappointing spell, converted the spot-kick to break Porcupine Warriors hearts despite all the efforts they made to pick a point.

Elsewhere,Dreams FC striker Sharani Zubeiru has set his sights on finishing the ongoing Ghana Premier League with the goal king gong after netting the winner against Wa All Stars

In other matches:

Ashanti Gold SC kept their 100% record intact after making it three successive victories with a 1-0 win over newly promoted Karela United FC at the Len Clay stadium.

WAFA SC were far from their best but managed to put two unanswered goals past defending champions Aduana Stars in Fievie, Sogakope.

Techiman Eleven Wonders picked their first three points in the Ghana Premier League after beating Bechem United 3-1 at the Nana Ameyaw Park.

Inter Allies defeated Liberty Professionals with Joseph Gyasi scoring a brace. The defeat leaves Liberty Professionals at the bottom of the league table without a point and a goal after playing two matches. However Heart will play Dwarfs later Thursday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Source: Starrsportsgh