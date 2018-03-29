Koku Anyidoho granted bail

The deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Koku Anyidoho has been granted bail, Starrfmonline.com has gathered.

Information gathered by Starrfmonline.com indicate that Anyidoho was granted a Police enquiry bail.

Anyidoho was arrested Tuesday after he claimed on radio that there will be a civil coup to topple the presidency of Akufo-Addo.

“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” the opposition firebrand opined.

He spent two nights in BNI cells after he was charged with High Treason and a raid conducted at his private residence by the security agencies.

The police in a statement on Wednesday called on the public to remain calm as investigations are carried out in the case.

Mr. Mahama had earlier stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has shot itself in the foot as a party which prides itself in free speech.

“As a party that prides itself in the non-criminalization of speech, with a self-acclaimed human rights activist as President, the arrest of K. Anyidoho with armed men in the middle of a press event is obviously disproportionate,” Mr. Mahama posted on his Facebook wall.

He added: “Moreso, the high-handed police response to innocent citizens waiting at the CID HQ is condemnable.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM