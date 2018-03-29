La Liga: Messi back in Barcelona training

Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona training on Thursday as the club step up their preparations for Saturday’s La Liga clash with Sevilla.

The Barca star missed both of Argentina’s international friendlies due to a hamstring tweak meaning there’s a bit of a question mark over his fitness currently.

However, Barcelona have confirmed he is back in training although it’s still far from certain if he will play on Saturday. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is also pictured which is pretty good news too.

Barcelona face Roma in the Champions League four days after the Sevilla clash and there must be a temptation not to risk him so he’s fit enough to face Eusebio Di Francesco’s side

Source:barcablaugranes