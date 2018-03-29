Liberty will bounce back – Dada Ansong

The President of Ghana Premier League side, Liberty Professionals, Felix Ansong, is hopeful of a quick turnaround in what is turning out to be to a tough season for this side .

The Dansoman side have endured a difficult start to the season after recording back to back defeats at home to WAFA and away to Inter Allies at the Cape Coast Stadium.

They have scored just a goal and conceded 5 after two match days.

Their next game is against Medeama SC at the Dansoman Park and Dada Ansong is hopeful of a win and total transformation of the team.

“Hopefully, I believe things will change. It’s just the early stages and I am confident we will discover our form. I still have hope in Reggae and Alaska to bring the best from the players,” Dada Ansong told Starrsportsgh

“The departure of some key players has not exactly affected us but I think in a way it has halted us though we had good replacements,” he added.

Source:Starrsportsgh