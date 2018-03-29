Sacked on-leave GIJ rector heads to court

The Governing Council of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has sacked on-leave rector Dr. Wilberforce Dzisah.

Dr. Dzisah, who confirmed the news to Starr News, has served notice he is heading to court “immediately” to challenge the decision to terminate his appointment.

Dr. Dzisah, whose appointment was due to end in August this year, had it terminated in a letter, dated Friday, March 23, 2018. He had been directed to proceed on leave since December 2017 over “procurement infractions.”

Though no reasons were assigned for the sack, Starr News sources say it is in relation to the expansion of the Institute’s infrastructure and programmes.

“Now the position is clear. I wouldn’t want to comment on the merit or demerit of what has been written on the so called letter of termination of appointment. But I want to put on record that we’ll meet in court over this one because the conditions of service and the Acre are clear in respect of appointment of a rector and the tenure,” Dr. Dzisah told Starr News’ Daniel Nii Lartey.

He added: “So we’ll meet in court to know who is right or wrong.”

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the Institute, Perry K.K Ofosu, who was ordered by the council to also proceed on leave, has also been demoted. Mr. Ofosu is expected to resume work as deputy registrar and report to his assistant, Mrs. Patience Sowah, who has been made an acting registrar.

Acting Deputy Rector, Dr. Ebow Afful, has also been relieved of his post and has been directed to resume as lecturer.

