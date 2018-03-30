Berekum West: SHS student, driver die in gory accident

A female final year student of Jinijini Senior High School in the Berekum West District of the Brong Ahafo Region and a taxi driver have been crushed to death in an accident.

The accident occurred when the taxi the late student was travelling on with others collided with a tipper truck on the Berekum-Jinijini Highway.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital at Berekum whilst the deceased persons are yet to be identified, local journalist Isaac Donyina told Starrfmonline.com.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM