Easter: Shortage of buses leaves passengers stranded in Kumasi

Scores of passengers are stranded at various bus terminals in Kumasi as they look for vehicles to their various hometowns to observe Easter.

A visit to some terminals by Starr News monitored long and winding queues as available buses are not enough to cater for the bulging number of passengers.

It is the usual practice in Ghana for people to travel to their respective villages and towns to observe important occasions such as Christmas, Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha and Easter with their families and loved ones.

Today, Christians in Ghana are joining other Christians across the globe to mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter also called Pascha (Greek, Latin) or Resurrection Sunday is a festival and holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary.

It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), a forty-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance.

