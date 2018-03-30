Ghana is on the right path – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to transform Ghana into a country beyond aid in his Easter message to Ghanaians.

Urging Ghanaians to recommit themselves to following the examples of Jesus Christ, the president noted his [Jesus’] resurrection “is the testimony of the new life of hope, promise and fulfilment for those who believe in working hard towards the achievement of victory.”

Hence, he declared, “I have no doubt that our nation is on the right path” with an insatiable commitment to govern according to the rule of law, respect for individual liberties, human rights and the principles of democratic accountability.

The government, he said is ensuring the realisation of the fundamental requirements of social justice and solidarity, looking past commodities to position Ghanaians in the global market place with the determination to “free our people from the mind set of dependence, aid, charity and handouts.”

“We are bent” he continued “on mobilising Ghana’s own considerable resources to resolve Ghana’s problems and we recognise the connectiveness of our people and the economy to those of our neighbours.”

“We are building a Ghana beyond aid,” he stressed asking that Ghanaians must celebrate Easter as the real source that there is a brighter future ahead of them and also use it to renew their strength in their faith in God.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM