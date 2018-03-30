Ghana@60 chairman never paid me – Chief Moomen

Playwright and poet, Chief Moomen has disclosed that he has still not been paid by the Ghana@60 committee for the production of his Wogbejeke play for Ghana’s 60th anniversary celebration.

Chief Moomen had complained in July last year that he has only been paid GHc100, 000 out of the GHc200, 000 he charged the committee.

But the Chairman of the Committee, Ken Amankwah said he had no formal agreement with the playwright.

The situation created a sour relationship between the playwright and the Chairman of the Committee with Chief Moomen lamenting that several efforts to retrieve the rest of his money had proved futile.

But Mr. Amankwah in a statement described the amount charged by the Wogbejeke crew as ‘whopping’ and added that Chief Moomen was even “lucky” to have received half payment.

Almost a year after the misunderstanding between the two, Chief Moomen has revealed that he has never received the rest of the money.

“The money was never paid, I wasted one year of my life chasing it and I have since moved on…Infact I was going to go to court but a lot of my friends, family asked me not to.

“You know Ghana we are very petty and if I had taken this to court a lot of people will say Chief Moomen has taken his government to court,” Chief Moomen told Giovanni on the Starr Drive.

