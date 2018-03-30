Jules Nkansah Launches a Masterclass in Love to Excel book

Ghanaian author, Jules Nkansah is set to launch Love to Excel, a financial modelling masterclass for youngprofessionals, university students entering the job market, entrepreneurs and anyone seeking to upgrade their versatility in Microsoft Excel. The book will bring to their doorsteps the technical skills they need to be proficient in a world of increasing business analytics, specifically in Microsoft Excel.

Love to Excel is a book that unpacks the power of Microsoft Excel using a simple, practical and non-intimidating approach.The book introduces readers to Excel through one of its most practical uses – financial modelling, considered the art of rendering numbers in Excel to depict a real-life business or personal situation to enable decision-making and planning. The book sets out to familiarize readers using a case study approach, presenting readers with near real-life situations in which financial modelling is invaluable. From developing a simple Profit & Loss model for a street food business to a full market sizing of an entrepreneurial idea, readers will surge in confidence as they encounter and surmount increasingly complex challenges in Excel.

The Love to Excel book launch is open to the public and will take place on April 2nd at La Villa Boutique Hotel at 5pm. In attendance will be a cross-section of guests from business and academia. Guest speaker is Mr. Frank Adu Jr., Managing Director, Cal Bank.

On the relevance of this book, Mr Adu Jr said, “Most books on financial modelling and Microsoft Excel are written by foreigners with foreign examples. Love to Excel is easy to follow and provides case studies relevant to our African context. This book should become the go-to for professors, students and young or seasoned professionals seeking skills development or up-grade to stay relevant in their workplaces.”

Born and raised in Ghana, author Jules Nkansah has vast experience across Finance, Strategy and Marketing. Jules holds an MBA from INSEAD in France, and a dual undergraduate degree; a Bachelor of Arts from Occidental College, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management Systems (Operations Research), at Columbia University, New York. Over his 12-year career, Jules Nkansah has worked with top global institutions including Citigroup and Vodafone, in the United States and Ghana respectively.

Speaking about the upcoming launch of his book, and why he wrote it, Jules Nkansah said, “I have witnessed the power of Microsoft Excel as a tool for business and everyday life, and I’m passionate about bringing its transformative power to every young graduate and professional in Africa. I hope all who encounter Love to Excelwill feel more empowered as they go about applying it to their professional and everyday lives.”

Love to Excel is available in paper-back and e-book formats at Amazon.com. To learn more about Love to Exceland RSVP to the book launch, visit www.lovetoexcel.com