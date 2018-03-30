We want to build 2nd generation companies in Ghana – OmniBank

OmniBank says one of its major aim for running the SME clinic is to help build second and third generation firms in Ghana.

“If you watch critically we just have only first generation companies, it is high time we move to second generation and third generation companies,” Kofi Nyansafo deputy head of business at OmniBank said.

The OmniBank SME Clinic provides free training to SME business owners and managers on regular basis.

The clinic further engages participants with leading experts on best practices and solutions for managing various aspects of their businesses.

This year, it has organized three editions. Beneficiaries have been players in the educational and pharmaceutical sectors. SME clients of the bank also had a chance to benefit from the initiative.

The programme has been on ways to improve financial management for the institutions; building the capacity in the area of bookkeeping, management skills and putting in place the right structures to attract capital.

Mr. Nyansafo told the media at the session organized for players in the pharmaceutical sector that, “As a bank we are not only looking at providing financial services to pharmaceutical industry but we are also looking at building their capacity in terms of book keeping, management skills and putting in place the right structures in order to grow.”

OmniBank SME Clinic also seeks to promote the sustainable growth of small and medium enterprise across the country.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM