I wasn’t manhandled; Police are professionals – Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho has praised personnel of the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism during his two-day encounter with them.

The deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has been in police custody for 48 hours over some inflammatory comments.

Speaking after his release from the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) cells on Thursday, March 29, 2018, the former presidential spokesperson under the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills administration stated he was given humane treatment.

“The police did their job professionally and I want to congratulate them and thank them; the CID boss madam Tiwaa and her people. At least Ghana is working,” the Bull, as he is affectionately called within the political circles, told the media at his residence.

He added: “It was an interesting experience, but let me say for the records I was not manhandled at any point in time; not by the CID or the BNI.”

Mr. Anyidoho expressed gratitude to the leadership of the opposition NDC, especially former President John Mahama, the Minority caucus in Parliament and the grassroots for their support throughout his ordeal.

Arrest

The NDC firebrand was arrested on Tuesday at the Ghana International Press Centre a day after serving notice through a radio interview to the Akufo-Addo government that a civil coup d’etat is imminent.

“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” Mr. Anyidoho said.

He is on a police enquiry bail and has been cautioned on causing fear and panic and treason.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM