Anyidoho’s coup comment indication of “intellectual bankruptcy” – Baako

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has slammed the deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for declaring that there will be a civil coup to topple the presidency of Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile Kweku Baako Jnr opined that the declaration was borne out of “intellectual bankruptcy.”

Koku Anyidoho who is on a police inquiry bail claimed in a radio interview that President Akufo-Addo will be removed through civilian uprising following the ratification of the controversial 2018 military co-operation agreement between Ghana and the United States of America.

“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself,” said the NDC firebrand on Happy FM.

“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” he added.

But speaking on Newsfile, Kweku Baaku Jnr said after listening to the tape of Anyidoho’s declaration he believed that from an “analytical point of view what he [Anyidoho] put together is internally incoherent, logically deficient and intellectually bankrupt.”

“There’s no sense in it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anyidoho has refused to state whether he regrets making the comments that landed him in CID cells.

Reacting to a statement made by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa on Newsfile Saturday that he believes Mr. Anyidoho on hindsight regretted his comments, the former presidential spokesperson snarled, “That’s still within the domain of the investigators. Whatever it is that I was supposed to have said let the investigations continue and my lawyers will speak to those issues.”

“So you don’t regret them at all?” host Samson Lardy Anyenini asked but the maverick deputy General Secretary insisted: “My lawyers will speak to those issues.”

