C’ssion on new regions to wrap up hearings in Accra from April 5

The Commission of Inquiry into the creation of new regions is set to hold a third and final phase of consultations on the matter in Accra.

Inaugurated on Thursday October 19, 2017 the Commission was tasked to establish whether there was a need and substantial demand for the creation of new regions based on petitions received by the President and advice from the Council of State as required by Article 5 of the 1992 Constitution.

And having completed series of public hearings in the regions, the Commission said in a press release dated March 30, 2018 that “it is now embarking on the third and final phase of its consultations” during which it would hold public hearings in Accra from the 5th to the 10th of April 2018.

The hearings will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre as follows;’

Thursday, 5th April 2018 at 10: 00 am – Petition from the Chiefs and people of the Northern part of the Western Region and at 2: 00 pm – the Petition from the Chiefs and people of the Northern part of the at Volta Region

Friday, 6th April 2018 10: 00 am – Petition from the Chiefs and people of Ahafo in the Brong-Ahafo Region and at 2:00 pm – Petition from the Chiefs and people of Bono East in the Brong-Ahafo Region

Tuesday, 10th April 2018 10: 00 am – Petition from the Overlord and people of the Gonja Traditional Area in the Northern Region and at 2:00 pm – Petition from the Overlord and people of Mamprugu Traditional Area in the Northern Region.

The hearings, according to the press release, “are to afford those who were unable to appear at the regional public hearings but who will still want to make submissions to the Commission an opportunity to do so.”

The commission therefore called on any member of the public who wishes to do so “may submit memoranda to the Commission by forwarding hard and soft copies to the Secretary, Commission Of Inquiry Into The Creation Of New Regions, Castle–Osu, Accra or via Email: commission@oop.gov.gh on or before close of work, Friday, 13 th April, 2018.”

Below is the full release

The Commission of Inquiry into the Creation of New Regions commenced work after its inauguration by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the President of the Republic on Thursday 19th October 2017. The Commission was tasked to establish whether there was a need and substantial demand for the creation of new Regions based on petitions received by the President and advice from the Council of State as required by Article 5 of the 1992 Constitution.

The Commission has taken the view that need and substantial demand can only be established through consultations with the public. Consequently, the Commission adopted an approach which separated the consultations into three broad phases. The first phase involved consultations with the Chiefs and Opinion Leaders who had submitted petitions to H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo. These consultations were in-camera at the Castle, Osu from 21st to 29th November and 5th December, 2017.

Upon the conclusion of consultations with the Petitioners, the Commission embarked on consultations in the regions from which the petitions had come. This second phase of consultations commenced in the Western Region in December 2017. The public consultations were preceded by in-camera discussions with the Regional Houses of Chiefs. The consultations in the Western Region began with consultations with the Western Regional Coordinating Council and the Western Regional House of Chiefs, public hearings in Takoradi, Enchi, Wassa Akropong, Adaborkrom, Sefwi-Wiawso and Bibiani.

In January 2018, the Commission continued with its public consultations, this time in the Volta Region. After consultations with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, the Commission held an in-camera discussion with the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, and continued with public hearings in Ho, Kete-Krachi, Nkwanta, Kpassah and Jasikan. The Commission also interacted with the public in Dambai, Ahamasu, Dapaah Junction and Kadjebi.

In February 2018, the Commission was in the Brong Ahafo Region and again after discussions with the Brong- Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council, held an in-camera consultation with the Brong=Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, two public hearings in Sunyani as well as public hearings in Kajaji, Yeji, Atebubu, Nkoranza, Techiman, Kintampo, Goaso, Sankore, Hwidiem and Bechem.

Last month, the Commission was in the Northern Region and after interaction with the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, an in-camera discussion with the Northern Regional House of Chiefs was held. Thereafter, the Commission held two public hearings in Tamale and other public hearings in Damongo, Buipe, Bole, Sawla, Salaga, Nalerigu, Gambaga, Bunkpurugu, Yagaba and Walewale.

Having completed the public hearings in the regions, the Commission is now embarking on the third and final phase of its consultations. During this phase, the Commission will hold public hearings in Accra from the 5 th to the 10 th of April 2018. These hearings will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre as follows;’

Thursday, 5th April 2018

10: 00 am – Petition from the Chiefs and people of the Northern part of the Western Region

Thursday, 5th April 2018

2: 00 pm – Petition from the Chiefs and people of the Northern part of the Volta Region

Friday, 6th April 2018

10: 00 am – Petition from the Chiefs and people of Ahafo in the Brong-Ahafo Region

Friday, 6th April 2018

2:00 pm – Petition from the Chiefs and people of Bono East in the Brong-Ahafo Region

Tuesday, 10th April 2018

10: 00 am – Petition from the Overlord and people of the Gonja Traditional Area in the Northern Region

Tuesday, 10th April 2018

2:00 pm – Petition from the Overlord and people of Mamprugu Traditional Area in the Northern Region

These hearings are to afford those who were unable to appear at the regional public hearings but who will still want to make submissions to the Commission an opportunity to do so.

In addition, any member of the public who wishes to do so may submit memoranda to the Commission by forwarding hard and soft copies to the Secretary, Commission Of Inquiry Into The Creation Of New Regions, Castle–Osu, Accra or via *Email: commission@oop.gov.gh on or before close of work, Friday, 13 th April, 2018.

For further enquiries, please do not hesitate to contact the under-signed on Telephone Number 0302906404.

Signed

Jacob Saah

Secretary to the Commission

Source; Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM