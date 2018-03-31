My lawyers will reveal whether I regret coup comments – Anyidoho

The beleaguered deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has refused to state whether he regrets making the comments that landed him in CID cells.

Mr. Anyidoho was a granted police enquiry bail Thursday, March 29, after he was arrested Tuesday, March 27, for claiming on radio that there will be a civil coup to topple the presidency of Akufo-Addo.

“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself,” said the NDC firebrand on Happy FM.

“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency,” he added.

Reacting to a statement made by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa on Newsfile Saturday that he believes Mr. Anyidoho on hindsight regretted his comments, the former presidential spokesperson snarled, “That’s still within the domain of the investigators. Whatever it is that I was supposed to have said let the investigations continue and my lawyers will speak to those issues.”

“So you don’t regret them at all?” host Samson Lardy Anyenini asked but the maverick deputy General Secretary insisted: “My lawyers will speak to those issues.”

