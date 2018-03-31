NDC not interested in a coup – Ayine

A former Deputy Attorney General Dominic Ayine, has stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not interested in a military coup to topple the Akufo-Addo led government.

Speaking on TV3’s Newday programme Saturday, Dr. Ayine said the NDC believes in democracy and will not engage in anything that will truncate the democratic rule in Ghana.

“The National Democratic Congress, its middle name is democratic meaning we subscribe to the principles of constitutional democracy. There is no way that the NDC will associate itself with a call for a military takeover of government.

“Koku might have crossed the line a little bit by reference to the 1972 coup, some people may interpret it to mean a signal to the military to intervene. Others simply say it is a warning to the government.

“In the case of the statement by Asideu Nketia dissociating the NDC from the comments I believe that his interpretation or the party’s interpretation was that this might be interpreted generally as a call to the military to takeover and we (NDC) do not want that.

“We don’t want this constitutional democracy to be truncated by another military takeover. The constitution itself provides that where such a takeover occurs civilians and every citizen of Ghana has a duty to restore the constitutional order. So we don’t want that to happen and that is why the general secretary quickly came to dissociate the party from the comment.”

His comments come after the arrest and detention of the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho for inciting civil insurrection against the Akufo-Addo government.

“Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. On January 13, 1972 acertain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.

“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana.”

“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the presidency,” Mr Anyidoho said in an interview on Happy FM.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM