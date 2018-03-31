Salah secures three points for Liverpool at Palace

Mohamed Salah’s late goal snatched a victory for Liverpool at Crystal Palace and left their hosts two points above the relegation zone.

The Egyptian took a touch before firing past keeper Wayne Hennessey after Andy Robertson had crossed in from the left.

Luka Milivojevic had converted from the spot early in the first half to give Palace the lead after Liverpool keeper Loris Karius took out Wilfried Zaha.

And Sadio Mane turned in James Milner’s cross shortly after the break to level.

Liverpool had plenty of chances to score in the first half at Selhurst Park as Salah’s curling effort tested Hennessey and Mane came close with two headed efforts.

Karius’ early error looked costly as Palace clung on until half-time but Liverpool responded within four minutes of the restart when Milner and Robertson combined down the left to set up Mane.

Christian Benteke then missed two clear goalscoring chances in as many minutes before Patrick van Aanholt’s fizzing free-kick was palmed away by Karius.

There were appeals for Mane to be shown a second yellow card – he was booked for diving in the first half – after he picked up the ball on the edge of the area but referee Neil Swarbrick settled for a free-kick.

The Reds then completed the comeback when Salah scored his 29th Premier League goal of the season – equalling the league record of scoring in 21 matches in a 38-game season.

Salah saves Liverpool’s blushes

Liverpool headed to Selhurst Park knowing they have an important week ahead.

The Reds host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday before making the short trip to Merseyside rivals Everton in next Saturday’s Premier League derby.

But Jurgen Klopp named a strong starting line-up in his 100th Premier League game in charge despite expectations he would rest several key players.

But Liverpool’s first-half performance did not match the boldness of Klopp’s selection as they lacked intensity and imagination against a stubborn Palace defence.

Mane’s equaliser early in the second half was a good response but Benteke missed two great chances moments later to regain Palace’s lead.

Liverpool had further chances and so did Palace but it was Salah who once again came to the rescue – saving the visitors’ blushes.

Victory takes Liverpool up to second place in the Premier League table – at least for a few hours as Manchester United host Swansea at 15:00 BST.

