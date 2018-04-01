E/R: Fire guts 13-room-house in Koforidua, one injured

A ghastly fire Saturday night charred to ashes a 13 room accommodation at Koforidua-Benom in the Eastern region.

At least one person identified only as Kofi is said to have suffered some burns in the raging blaze is on admission at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

The fire, according to Starr news sources, was triggered by a leakage on an LPG stove being used by the victim to cook whilst he stepped out.

The victim, who is twenty years old in his attempt to quench the inferno got burnt in the process as other tenants were running helter-skelter unsuccessfully to get help from the Fire service.

Sources told Starr news’ Eastern Region Correspondent Kojo Ansah that several calls to the fire service as at 10:30pm went an unanswered.

Also efforts by the tenants and other residents in the neighbourhood to douse the blazing fire to prevent it from spreading to other rooms proved futile with the fire consuming properties in all 13 rooms in the house.

Fire service personnel later arrived at the scene to douse the fire.

The Landlord said in a Starr news interview the family did not heed to calls not to cook in the room.

