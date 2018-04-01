E/R: Two die in Motor accident on Good Friday

A motorbike rider and a passenger were crushed to death on Good Friday along the Enyeresi to Abekoase stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, the incident occurred after the rider identified only as Aliu riding unregistered Royal motor bike with the passenger from Enyeresi to Abekoase.

However, on reaching a section of the road at the outskirts of Akim Sekyere township, they were knocked down by a “Hit and Ran” vehicle leading to the death of the two on the spot.

According to the Police PRO, a Yutong bus with registration number GT 4990-11 with passengers in an attempt to avoid running over the victims lost control of the steering wheel causing the vehicle to veer off the road into the nearside bush.

The bus was slightly damaged fortunately no injury was recorded.

Meanwhile, the remains of the motor rider and the pillion rider have been deposited at Nkawkaw Holy Family Morgue for preservation and Autopsy.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah