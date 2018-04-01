EPL: Results and Table

© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:
Arsenal 3 (Aubameyang 75-pen, 86, Lacazette 89-pen) Stoke
Chelsea 1 (Morata 30) Tottenham 3 (Eriksen 45+1, Alli 62, 66)
Played Saturday:
Brighton 0 Leicester 2 (Iborra 83, Vardy 90+6)
Crystal Palace 1 (Milivojevic 13-pen) Liverpool 2 (Mane 49, Salah 84)
Everton 1 (Bolasie 63) Manchester City 3 (Sane 4, Jesus 12, Sterling 37)
Manchester United 2 (Lukaku 5, Sanchez 20) Swansea 0
Newcastle 1 (Perez 80) Huddersfield 0 Watford 2 (Femenia 13, Pereyra 49)
Bournemouth 2 (King 43-pen, Defoe 90+2) West Brom 1 (Rondon 83)
Burnley 2 (Barnes 22, Wood 73) West Ham 3 (Mario 13, Arnautovic 17, 45+4) Southampton 0
TABLE:
English Premier League table after Sunday’s early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 31 27 3 1 88 21 84
Man Utd 31 21 5 5 60 23 68
Liverpool 32 19 9 4 75 35 66
Tottenham 31 19 7 5 62 26 64
—————————————–
Chelsea 31 17 5 9 53 30 56
—————————————–
Arsenal 31 15 6 10 58 41 51
Burnley 31 12 10 9 29 27 46
Leicester 31 11 10 10 47 43 43
Everton 32 11 7 14 38 53 40
Bournemouth 32 9 10 13 39 51 37
Watford 32 10 7 15 41 57 37
Newcastle 31 9 8 14 31 40 35
Brighton 31 8 10 13 28 42 34
West Ham 31 8 9 14 39 57 33
Swansea 31 8 7 16 25 44 31
Huddersfield 32 8 7 17 25 53 31
Crystal Palace 32 7 9 16 31 50 30
—————————————–
Southampton 31 5 13 13 29 47 28
Stoke 32 6 9 17 29 61 27
West Brom 32 3 11 18 25 51 20
Note: Top four teams qualify for 2018-19 Champions League; fifth-placed team qualifies for 2018-19 Europa League; bottom three teams relegated to second-tier Championship.
Source:Starrsportsgh