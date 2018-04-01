EPL: Results and Table

Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:

Arsenal 3 (Aubameyang 75-pen, 86, Lacazette 89-pen) Stoke

Chelsea 1 (Morata 30) Tottenham 3 (Eriksen 45+1, Alli 62, 66)

Played Saturday:

Brighton 0 Leicester 2 (Iborra 83, Vardy 90+6)

Crystal Palace 1 (Milivojevic 13-pen) Liverpool 2 (Mane 49, Salah 84)

Everton 1 (Bolasie 63) Manchester City 3 (Sane 4, Jesus 12, Sterling 37)

Manchester United 2 (Lukaku 5, Sanchez 20) Swansea 0

Newcastle 1 (Perez 80) Huddersfield 0 Watford 2 (Femenia 13, Pereyra 49)

Bournemouth 2 (King 43-pen, Defoe 90+2) West Brom 1 (Rondon 83)

Burnley 2 (Barnes 22, Wood 73) West Ham 3 (Mario 13, Arnautovic 17, 45+4) Southampton 0

TABLE:

English Premier League table after Sunday’s early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Man City 31 27 3 1 88 21 84

Man Utd 31 21 5 5 60 23 68

Liverpool 32 19 9 4 75 35 66

Tottenham 31 19 7 5 62 26 64

—————————————–

Chelsea 31 17 5 9 53 30 56

—————————————–

Arsenal 31 15 6 10 58 41 51

Burnley 31 12 10 9 29 27 46

Leicester 31 11 10 10 47 43 43

Everton 32 11 7 14 38 53 40

Bournemouth 32 9 10 13 39 51 37

Watford 32 10 7 15 41 57 37

Newcastle 31 9 8 14 31 40 35

Brighton 31 8 10 13 28 42 34

West Ham 31 8 9 14 39 57 33

Swansea 31 8 7 16 25 44 31

Huddersfield 32 8 7 17 25 53 31

Crystal Palace 32 7 9 16 31 50 30

—————————————–

Southampton 31 5 13 13 29 47 28

Stoke 32 6 9 17 29 61 27

West Brom 32 3 11 18 25 51 20

Note: Top four teams qualify for 2018-19 Champions League; fifth-placed team qualifies for 2018-19 Europa League; bottom three teams relegated to second-tier Championship.

