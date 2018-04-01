Gov’t to help journalists upgrade – Hamid

The Information Minister Mustapha Hamid has disclosed that the government is willing to support Journalists in the country undertake training courses to upgrade themselves.

According to Hamid, journalists will be able to have informed opinions on diverse issues which will help in national discourse.

Speaking at a media engagement with journalists in the Upper East Region on Friday, the Information Minister said “I am begging journalists to upgrade their knowledge but on our part as government, we have resolved that we will help you in that endeavor.

“We are currently in talks with so many interested international bodies and trading organizations to once a while allow us to pick some of our journalists across the country for training so that journalists can get the opportunity to upgrade their knowledge.”

“Frankly, I admit that many journalists in our country cannot afford the money to undertake such training and upgrading themselves.

“So we believe that as a government we should have a contribution towards this course so that we can have journalists who have informed themselves and therefore capable of moderating and writing on national issues.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM