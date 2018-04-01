Mt Sinai Methodist promotes Ghanaian culture at anniversary launch

The Mount Sinai Society of the Methodist Church, Atomic-Kwabenya has launched its 50th anniversary celebration with a call on Christians to look at their lives and correct all the wrongs within the church before blaming others for the ills in the country.

“Christians should check themselves at the individual, family, church and national levels and right the wrongs within first, before pointing fingers at others,” the Rt. Rev Dr. Paul K. Boafo, the Administrative Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana told the congregation at the launching ceremony.

“For instance, corruption is not committed only by people outside the church. Indeed, majority are in the church; those giving and those receiving bribes. Christians are aiding corruption and that must stop!” Rt. Rev Boafo, who was also the Guest Preacher, added.

He urged Ghanaians, especially Christians to eschew selfishness, greed and all corrupt tendencies and constantly display humility as Christ did when he chose to ride on a donkey instead of a horse while he made a triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

The programme, which was on the theme; “I Will Arise”, also coincided with Mount Sinai Society’s “Native Wear Day”, which saw the leadership of the church and the congregation sporting a variety of rich Ghanaian (African) apparel adorned with choice traditional ornaments.

There were also long tables of traditional finger foods such as poloo, atsomo, aduunley, peanuts; and drinks such as sobolo, asaana and mm3dan for the enjoyment of the congregation.

Drummers and dancers from the court of Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso I, Okyeame to Nana Otuo Siribour II, Omanhene of the Juaben Traditional Area, treated the congregation to some delectable traditional drumming and dancing.

Nana Dankawoso, who was the Guest of Honour told the congregation; “When you are given a job to do in the church and elsewhere, do it well in order to receive the blessings of God”.

He later led a fund-raising exercise to mobilise funds for the reconstruction of the Mount Sinai Methodist Church building which is the lead anniversary project.

The Chairman for the occasion and a Founding Member of the Mount Sinai Society, Brother Emmanuel Martey cautioned Christians and Ghanaians in general to shirk bribery and corruption and vehemently kick against same sex relationships and anything to do with them, as they all bring nothing but curses onto the nation.

The Superintendent Minister of the Dzorwulu Circuit of the Methodist Church, the Rt. Rev. Stephen Bosomtwi Ayensu called for more attention to the Ghanaian culture and traditions and suggested that the “Native Wear Day” be replicated in other Methodist Societies.

The Minister of the Mount Sinai Society, Very Rev. Felix Kwame Tawiah Korankye Danquah said the anniversary celebrations sought to honour the founding fathers of the church and also pay attention to our culture and traditions in order to enrich the way the church worships God.

It was also to remember the goodness of Jesus Christ in the affairs of the church over the last 50 years, “while reminding ourselves of the great task of evangelism in the years ahead.”

The Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Organising Committee, Mr Clifford Duke Mettle thanked the members of the committee and the entire congregation for their support and charged them to focus on the evangelism drive to win more souls for Christ.

The event attracted many dignitaries including Nana Akosua Amoabea Danquah a Sub Queen-mother of Larteh – Akwapim in the Eastern Region, whose presence added a lot of colour and splendour to the occasion.

A sod-cutting ceremony was performed by Rt. Rev. Paul Boafo to mark the beginning of reconstruction work on the Mount Sinai Church building, which is expected to be completed before the actual anniversary celebrations in 2019.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM