Koforidua: Suspected robber arrested; Pistol retrieved

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested one of the suspected armed robbers operating in the New Juaben Municipality.

The suspect, Benjamin Frimpong, was arrested at about 12:50am Monday April 2, 2018 at ‘Freedom Stores’ having robbed a resident Evelyn Ayittey Quarshie of an itel tablet mobile phone at gunpoint at the Koforidua Taxi Rank area at about 12:40am.

The timely arrival of the night Police Patrol team led by one Chief Inspector Kalami John helped to trail the suspect who was arrested.

The Police retrieved one locally made pistol, one itel tablet mobile phone and three cartridges.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the arrest to Starr News.

He said the suspect has been detained at the Regional Police Headquarters for further investigations, adding he will be put before court on Tuesday.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh has however reiterated calls by the Regional Police command for public collaboration in the fight against crime in the region.

