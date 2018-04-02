Koforidua: Two suspected robbers lynched at Asokore

The Koforidua-Effiduase Police has commenced investigations into the lynching of two suspected robbers at Asokore in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern region.

The suspects were lynched by some unknown mobsters in the community after they were caught stealing in the act.

Information gathered by Starr News indicates that, the two deceased robbers and another accomplice, a taxi driver, who managed to escape, broke into a house in the community to steal several properties of the owner.

The robbers reportedly hid the booty in a bush and later attempted to transport it but the youth in the community had a tip off and laid surveillance. They managed to get hold of the two out of the three suspects while they were attempting to load the booty into a waiting taxi.

The angry youth subjected the two suspects to severe beatings leading to the death of one on the spot while the other was pronounced dead after he rushed to the regional Hospital in Koforidua.

The Effiduase District Police Commander, DSP Daniel Yaro confirmed the incident to Starr News but added that the mobsters have not been identified due to reluctance by the residents to corporate with Police.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM