Mahama bemoans Fake Facebook accounts in his name

Former President John Mahama has warned Ghanaians and his social media followers to be wary of fake social media handles in his name.

Mahama who appears concerned over the development warned via his verified twitter handle @JDMahama that “There are many pages on Facebook using my name or a combination of my official name,” he noted.

He concluded: “ I wish to make it known, once more, that this is my only Facebook Account (@JDMahama) and my twitter handle is @JDMahama. Any other account is unauthorized & unknown to me or my Office. Thanks”.

Mr. Mahama who spent his Easter festivities helping Sierra Leone with their elections extended warm wishes to the Light House Chapel in Accra which appears to have extended invitation to him to attend their service.

“I wish the Lighthouse Family a great Good Friday Miracle Service with @EvangelistDag. Will be missing today’s service because of an elections assignment in Sierra Leone tmrrw. Recall fondly the power of the preaching & the fellowship when I joined you in 2016”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM