Novak Djokovic splits with coach Agassi

Andre Agassi has announced that he has ended his stint as Novak Djokovic’s coach after just 11 months together.Agassi began working with the eight-time Grand Slam champion last May after Boris Becker’s tenure in Djokovic’s backroom team reached a conclusion. But the former world number one has continued to struggle with form and fitness after suffering first round defeats at both Indian Wells and the Miami Open last month, in his latest comeback from injury.

“I wish him only the best moving forward,” Agassi said.“With only the best intentions, I tried to help Novak. We far too often found ourselves agreeing to disagree.”

With Agassi out of the picture, the only remaining coach in Djokovic’s backroom team is former world number eight, Radek Stepanek, who was appointed to a part-time role in November.Djokovic has undertaken extensive surgery on his elbow, playing very sporadically since the US Open in July of last year.

Upon returning to the court last month he suffered successive first-round losses in both the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments.Following the defeats, Djokovic was philosophical on his struggle to reach the heights of his earlier career.

“The circumstances that I was in the last two years were very challenging. But I’m not the only one that goes through that. I mean, there are tougher injuries that players go through. I don’t want to sit here and whine about my last couple of years.

“I’m just in general trying everything I can. It is what it is. I’m not at the level that I used to be. I’m aware of that. I just have to obviously believe in myself and hopefully it will come”.

The Serb will hope to hit form this season and add to the 12 Grand Slams he has already gained in a glittering career, with the French Open just around the corner.

Source:AFP