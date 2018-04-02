Senchi Injection deaths: Health worker operated illegally – GHS

James Yeboah, the health practitioner who administered the injections that led to death of three people at the New Senchi Health Center in the Eastern region, had been operating illegally, the Ghana Health Service has revealed.

Mr. Yeboah and the manager of the facility, Simon Takeramah, were arrested over the weekend after three people mysteriously died at the Health facility after some injections were administered to them.

The two have since been granted bail.

The three deceased persons included a 31-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man.

The District Health Directorate has also ordered the centre to stop all injections at that facility until further notice.

Speaking to Citi News, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, said “Indeed, he [James Yeboah] has been stopped from practising as he was not authorised by the Ghana Health Service at the national, regional or district [level] to conduct this activity in the facility. So he has been stopped from practising in that facility to make sure that he doesn’t put other people at risk.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM