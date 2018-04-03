Eto’o intends to sue magazine after April Fools’ story

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan star Samuel Eto’o intends to sue the Jeune Afrique Magazine for the April Fools՛ story, Daily Mail reported.

Earlier, Jeune Afrique published the story as an April Fool’s joke in which Eto’o allegedly claimed to run in the 2018 Cameroon presidential election.

“I think that the words attributed to my modest self under the guise of a supposed farce are absolutely reductive and denote a total lack of respect,” Eto’o wrote on Facebook.

Former Barcelona forward has been playing for Turkey from 2015. In winter, he signed a contract with Turkey’s Konyaspor for 2.5 years.

