I’ll release a song every month – Rex Omar

Highlife legend Rex Omar has promised to a release a single every month in order to keep the highlife genre alive.

He said although the genre has a strong Ghanaian identity, it appears to be receiving less attention because little effort is being paid to it.

The ‘Abiba’ hit maker told KOD on ‘The Zone’ on Starr FM Tuesday that he will resort to innovative ways to sustain highlife music.

“I will be releasing different types of highlife every month. I am trying to redefine highlife. Nobody can deny the fact that highlife emanated from Ghana. All highlife musicians who are giving up should go back to the studios and work.

“Highlife started in Ghana but was not played by Ghanaians at the time. It was appreciated by other people in different countries. Osibisa was not known as a highlife band even though most of their songs were highlife songs. Building a brand is very difficult. The highlife brand has been with us for ages and it’s important we embrace it,” he said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM