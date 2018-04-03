Koku not charged with treason – Adawudu

Lawyer for embattled Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Victor Kojoga Adawudu has stated that his client has not been charged with treason contrary to media reports.

Koku Anyidoho who is on a police inquiry bail for declaring in a radio interview that President Akufo-Addo will be removed through a civilian uprising. He reappeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday to assist in ongoing investigation into his coup declaration.

The firebrand politician was released on bail last Thursday after he spent two nights in the custody of BNI.

Speaking to journalists after meeting with top hierarchy of the police, lawyer Adawudu said the police is still investigating the claims as no formal charges have been levelled.

“As at now he is being investigated for treason. He has not been charged. They are investigating to see [whether] that offense that they have seen, the investigation will support it. If they investigate and they have compelling evidence then they will now charge us, that’s the procedure,” he said.

Explaining the procedure at the CID, he said when one is arrested his or her statement is taken, followed by an investigation, after the investigation, if the police got any evidence then they will charge the suspect with offense that the facts will support.

“So, that’s what they [police] are doing now. So we have not been charged, just that they are investigating us,” he stressed.

He also disclosed that electronic gadgets of the NDC firebrand have not been taken into custody.

My lawyers will reveal whether I regret coup comments – Koku

The beleaguered deputy General Secretary of the NDC refused over the weekend in an interview to state whether he regrets making the comments that landed him in CID cells.

Reacting to a statement made by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa on Newsfile Saturday that he believes Mr. Anyidoho on hindsight regretted his comments, the former presidential spokesperson snarled, “That’s still within the domain of the investigators. Whatever it is that I was supposed to have said let the investigations continue and my lawyers will speak to those issues.”

“So you don’t regret them at all?” host Samson Lardy Anyenini asked but the maverick deputy General Secretary insisted: “My lawyers will speak to those issues.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM