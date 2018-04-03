Two arrested over attack on NDC MP Eric Opoku

The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command has arrested two people in connection with the attack on the NDC Member of Parliament for Asunafo South Constituency, Eric Opoku.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Police PRO, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong confirmed the attack adding that the Police is also on the hunt for other suspects involved in the attack.

Some unknown assailants Sunday dawn attacked Mr Opoku at his residence at Sankore in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The attackers, believed to be sympathisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), also attacked and injured three other persons, all members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their various homes that same night.

The incident happened at about 2am on Sunday April 1, 2018 making it the second time such an incident has happened in Mr Opoku’s house.

The names of the three injured persons have been given as Thomas Amponsah, Adams Seidu alias Red and Apostle Timothy.

The attackers allegedly damaged three of Mr Opoku’s vehicles; a Toyota Landcruiser with registration number AE 9449-14, a KIA Spectra with registration number AE 2667-13 and VW Passat also with registration number AE 3328-14 as well as damaged the metal gate and windows of his house.

They were also alleged to have stolen Seidu’s GH¢10,400.00, a television set and a decoder during the attack.

The three injured persons have since received medical attention at the Star of Hope Hospital at Sankore where they were treated and discharged same day.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM