Vodafone partners Stanbic to digitally empower students

Vodafone Ghana has entered into a partnership with Stanbic Bank to digitally empower students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The two leading institutions in Ghana will team up with Hacklab Foundation to organise a Hackathon in Kumasi aimed at fostering the creation of digital solutions that solves pressing challenges confronting the Ghanaian society.

The four-day event, which begins on the 5th of April and ends on the 8th, will focus on the theme: “Building Fourth Industrial Cities; Are we Ready?” and will serve as a platform in eliciting solutions to local problems in the areas of transportation systems, energy supply, healthcare delivery, agriculture, amongst others.

In a country beset with a myriad of social problems, Vodafone Ghana hopes to use this platform to raise awareness and, most importantly, provide answers that will become benchmarks in simplifying lives; leading to consistent economic emancipation for the average Ghanaian.

Commenting ahead of the event, Angela Mensah-Poku, Enterprise Business Director at Vodafone said: “Our strategy to digitally empower the youth and ensure that noone is left behind continues to define all we say and do. Our partnership with Stanbic to deliver this Hackathon demonstrates our commitment to take our relationship with KNUST to another level.

Our status as a leading telecom company in Ghana means we have the power to drive change in our society and this is one of the many avenues we are deploying to accelerate Ghana’s digital journey.”

Students participating in the four-day event will be grouped into teams and tasked to come out with solutions to key problems with lots of cash prizes to be won.

