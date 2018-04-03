Zenith Bank organises walk to keep customers fit

Hundreds of customers of Zenith Bank joined management and staff of the Bank to embark on a health walk to promote the importance of exercise in the corporate world.

The walk dubbed “Together we aspire…walk for health” started from the El Wak Stadium through to some streets of Accra and back to El Wak. In attendance was first Vic President of the Ghana Olympic Committee Paul Atchoe, some board members of the GOC and other dignitaries.

Participants were also taken through some entertaining sessions and health screening after the walk.

Mr Henry Oroh, the Managing Director of Zenith Bank Ghana Limited, said “we have a happy working staff and that is why we also do this kind of health walk, because we want to build a work force that is mentally stable and physically stable.”

“We can achieve our target only through a body that is stable. The walk is not only good for exercise but to enhance work performance,” he added.

“Going forward we are going to expand it, we will make it a national event so that everybody can benefit,” Mr. Oroh noted.

The activity forms part of the bank’s commitment to promote good health among its staff and foster corporate bonding.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Philip Otuo