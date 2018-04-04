Former England and Chelsea footballer Ray Wilkins dies

Former England international Ray Wilkins has died in hospital at the age of 61.

Wilkins was taken to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, London last week after suffering a cardiac arrest and falling at his home.

He was placed in an induced coma five days ago but never regained consciousness.

A statement issued by St George’s Hospital on behalf of Wilkins’ family read: ‘It is with great sadness we announce that Raymond Colin Wilkins passed away this morning.

‘We would like to thank St George’s staff for the amazing work they have done to care for our beloved Ray.

‘We would also like to say thank you for the many goodwill messages we have received from Ray’s friends, colleagues, and members of the public.

‘Ray leaves behind his loving wife, Jackie, daughter Jade, son Ross, and his beautiful grandchildren, Oliver, Frankie, Ava, Freddie, Jake and Archie.

‘We are asking for privacy at this very difficult time.’

Wilkins, who bravely battled poor health including ulcerative colitis over the last few years, was given the all clear after a double heart bypass operation last July.

Two years ago he checked into the Priory Hospital in Woking for a five-week rehabilitation programme after being banned from driving for four years for drink-driving.

Yet the popular former Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan midfielder continued to work in the media on a regular basis and was held in the highest regard by everyone in football.

He had carried out media duties on talkSPORT and Sky Sports, performing as a regular pundit on both platforms shortly before suffering the cardiac arrest.

Born in Hillingdon, Wilkins came through the ranks at his boyhood club Chelsea and made his first-team debut against Norwich City at the age of 17 in 1973.

He would go on to play 179 league matches for the club over the next six years having been appointed club captain at just 18.

After relegation in 1978-79, Chelsea accepted an offer of £800,000 from Manchester United and Wilkins was on his way north.

He made 160 league appearances for the Old Trafford club and helped them win the FA Cup in 1983, defeating Brighton and Hove Albion in the final.

In 1984, United sold Wilkins to Italian giants Milan for £1.5million and he spent three years with the club before a brief spell at Paris Saint-Germain and two years at Rangers.

Wilkins returned to London in 1989, spending five seasons with Queens Park Rangers and amassing over 150 league appearances.

He also represented Crystal Palace, Wycombe, Hibernian, Millwall and Leyton Orient in the twilight of his playing career.

Wilkins was called up to play for England by Don Revie in 1976, making his debut against Italy during a tournament in the United States.

He quickly became an established name in the team, helping England qualify for the 1980 European Championships, their first finals in a decade.

In all, Wilkins won 84 caps for his country, captaining the side on 10 occasions and scoring three goals.

Chelsea led the tributes to Wilkins, writing on Twitter: ‘Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed.’

Ex-Chelsea midfield Frank Lampard posted on Instagram: ‘Devastated to hear the news that Ray Wilkins has passed away. He was a great player and an even greater man. Full of kindness and humility, with impeccable manners at all times. He had respect and time for everyone and to me he was a mentor and a friend. I’m not sure they make them like Ray anymore. You will be sorely missed fella.’

The PFA added: ‘It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we have learnt that former England midfielder Ray Wilkins has passed away, aged 61. The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the PFA are with his family and friends.’

Manchester United tweeted: ‘The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of our former midfielder Ray Wilkins, following his tragic passing.’

Leyton Orient, another of his former clubs, said: ‘The Club are saddened to hear of the passing of Ray Wilkins. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. #LOFC #OnlyOneOrient’

Millwall wrote: ‘Everyone at Millwall Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of former Lions assistant manager Ray Wilkins. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.’

Gary Lineker, a former team-mate, said: ‘Deeply saddened to hear that Ray Wilkins has passed away. A wonderful footballer and a delightful man. It was a pleasure to have played alongside him with England. No teammate was more helpful and supportive. I’ll be forever grateful. Thoughts are with his family. #RIPRay’.

Crystal Palace wrote: ‘Everybody at Crystal Palace Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of our former player and coach Ray Wilkins. Deepest sympathy to all his family at this extremely difficult time.’

The Football League wrote: ‘The #EFL are deeply saddened to learn of Ray Wilkins’ passing. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. RIP. #FootballFamily’.

Presenter Richard Keys said: ‘There are times when I hate the world – hate the injustice of it all. Right now is one of those times. Why? Why? Ray was one of the nicest guys ever to walk the planet. I loved that guy. Thoughts with everybody in the Wilkins family. RIP my friend.’

Stan Collymore posted on Twitter: ‘Very lucky to have worked with Ray Wilkins. Impeccable manners, wonderfully kind and sincere with a cheeky wit always lurking underneath. To his family and friends, the sincerest of condolences. The football family has lost a lovely man.’

Joey Barton took to Twitter to say: ‘Absolutely gutted to hear of Ray Wilkins passing. Thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. Football has lost another good one. RIP Butch’

World governing body FIFA tweeted: ‘Our thoughts are with all of the family and friends connected to a truly great football man in Ray Wilkins, who has passed away at the age of 61.’

Former Chelsea striker Eidur Gudjohnsen wrote: ‘You warmed the hearts of everyone lucky enough to have been in your presence! R.I.P Ray Wilkins’.

Ex-QPR player Andy Sinton tweeted: ‘He was my idol, my inspiration, my team-mate, but more importantly than that, he was my mate. I’ll miss him more than he’ll have ever known. Condolences to his family, especially Jackie. RIP Razor.’

