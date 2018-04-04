I’ll fulfill all my promises – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Danakwa Akufo-Addo has stated that he will fulfil all his promises before his four year mandate ends in 2020.

According to Akufo-Addo, most of the promises he made to Ghanaians have been fulfilled adding that the rest will follow soon.

“I told the good people of Ghana that I am up to the task of running the country. I have fulfilled a number of campaign promises. I know we have a lot to do. It is a four year mandate and by the time my four years will be over, I would have fulfilled all my promises.

“I am not one of the politicians who promises and fails to deliver. I will deliver on all my promises,” the President told the Adanwomase Kente Weavers and Sellers Association during a courtesy call at the Jubilee House on Tuesday.

The president has already fulfilled his pledge to make Senior High School Education free. Allowances for teachers and nurses have also been restored as promised by the president during the 2016 electioneering period.

Also several taxes have been cut or abolished by the president while electricity tariff have also been reduced by the government.

However several promises made by Akufo-Addo are yet to take off. The popular one district, one factory and the one village one dam has yet to take off.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM