Laws On TIN Will Be Enforced To The Letter – GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority has said it will enforce the laws regarding the Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TIN) to the letter.

A Taxpayer Identification Number is a unique number generated by GRA for persons including corporate entities upon application.

The GRA as part of its operational standards pledges to generate the number within 48 hours upon application accompanied with a valid national identification number such as Driver’s license,Passport, Voter’s ID.

The GRA gave until March 3, 2018 for all Ghanaians to obtain their TIN numbers or be refused public products and services such as acquisition of passports, drivers license, opening of bank accounts, clear goods at the ports among other critical transactions.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, a lecturer at the GRA training school Lawrence Hotsonyame said the authority will not relent on their decision to ensure that all Ghanaians are covered and identified under the tax system.

“The Commissioner General has said that moving forward he is going to enforce the law to the letter. This is a legal provision and not just a mere policy because it’s passed into law. The Commissioner General is just trying to enforce what has been imposed on him to ensure that all persons have TINs. Education has been an on-going exercise as I have appeared on several media networks to educate the public on the subject,” he said.

He also noted the registration for TIN has been streamlined and broadened for the public to be able to register easily.

“Previously the registration documents are submitted and batched to the central office but it can now be done at any of our offices. We have about 67 offices dotted across the country. We do presentation in churches and as well distribute the TIN registration forms. You can get the form on our website http://www.gra.gov.gh

“The TIN is unique to each individual and we are able to narrow down to your specific identity if your many names pop up after your name is keyed in. You would need a TIN to clear goods from the port, tax clearance certificate, tax refunds and renewal of practicing licenses”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm