Murder of AWA engineer:  Joint probe needed – BPS

The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) is calling for a joint probe in the murder of the African Airlines engineer at Akyem Oda in the Eastern region.

The body of Prince Kwabena Kumi was discovered with gunshot wounds after a search was mounted by his family who had gone days without hearing from him.

The deceased was enroute from Accra to Akyem Asuboa on Saturday to celebrate the Easter Holidays with his family.

According to the family, there were marks of assault on the body at the time of discovery. The body was conveyed to the Morgue by the Police pending further investigations.

“We saw the car of my cousin at the Akroso Police Station. They seized the car with reason that he was drunk. We searched for him and found him killed on the road stretch from Akroso Police Station. His phone was still in the car. If you check the vehicle now, it’s been washed and does not look like a traveling vehicle.

“If he is drunk and you have impounded his car, find ways and means to get him home, for now I know my cousin is with the police. Any policeman you meet at the station says he was not around because the issue happened in the evening,” his cousin Gideon Saka told Starr News Wednesday.

Commenting on the development, the Executive Director for BPS Nana Yaw Akwada said the Police alone cannot be left to undertake the investigation if the outcome is to be accepted by the family.

“We should bring in people that the citizenry trust to come conduct the investigation so when report of the investigation is released, people won’t raise eye brows. We believe that if put the police up to investigate itself, it would not be a good idea hence we need a joint team to investigate the issue. The results of the autopsy as well as that of investigations should be made public,” he told Starr Today.

Meanwhile, the Police has assured a thorough investigations will be conducted to bring the culprits to book.

“All I know is the gentleman was found dead in the bush. When a person is found driving drunk, the vehicle is supposed to be impounded and the person detained then a statement would be taken from him. It’s unfortunate such a brilliant person has died under such circumstances but I can assure the family that a professional investigations will be done and the culprits will be punished,” ASP Ebenezer Tetteh told Morning Starr.

The late Prince Kwabena Kumi was a graduate of the Shenyany Aerospace University in China.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM