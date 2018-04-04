UEFA CL: Liverpool put one foot into semi-finals

Liverpool took control of their Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City following a comfortable win at Anfield.

After scoring three goals in the first half, they sat back and soaked up the City pressure and rarely looked like coughing anything up in a solid defensive display.

The visitors were on top in the early exchanges and Liverpool struggled to get their foot on the ball for the first ten minutes.

But all that changed on 12 minutes when Mo Salah finished off a move started near his own box by Sadio Mane and with Roberto Firmino providing the assist. There was a hint of off-side in the build-up, though none of the match officials spotted it and the goal stood.

Liverpool doubled their lead on 21 minutes when Alex Oxlade-Chamerlain struck a sweet shot from outside the square and watched it fly past City keeper Ederson.

On 31 minutes Liverpool were sent went into dreamland when Mane nodded in Salah’s cross with the visiting defence wrong-footed and it stayed 3-0 until half-time.

City’s team bus was attacked with bottles and fireworks on its way to the ground, prompting a pre-match apology from Liverpool FC and manager Jurgen Klopp.

It’s unclear whether or not this had any influence on their poor first half showing, though they did start the game brightly before Liverpool took control following their opening goal.

Liverpool’s bus makes its way through the pre-match crowd

The Reds’ hopes were hit when top-scorer Salah was forced off with a groin injury not long after the break, replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool’s already thin resources were stretched further on 71 minutes when the inexperienced Dominic Solanke came on for Firmino.

Shortly before the hour mark, former Anfield favourite Raheem Sterling was introduced by City boss Pep Guardiola in place of Ilkay Guendogan as he looked to inject to attacking intent into his team.

But it didn’t work and despite the fact City dominated the second period in terms of possession, they created precious few clear-cut goal chances.

Elsewhere, Barcelona thrash Roma 4-1 at the Camp Nou

Source:RTE