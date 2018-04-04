Wa Poly Rector Ordered To Step Aside

The Education Ministry has ordered the rector of Wa Polytechnic Prof. Marfo Owusu to step aside as investigations into alleged financial malfeasance against him begin.

Staff of the school have been agitating against the rector for quite some time now.

He is accused of embezzling some GH¢500,000. In an attempt to prevent an investigation, the rector allegedly filed two suits seeking to restrain any investigations into the alleged financial malfeasance.

But after a meeting today, Wednesday the Education Ministry asked Prof. Owusu to step aside immediately.

More soon…

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM