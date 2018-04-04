© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Wa Poly Rector Ordered To Step Aside

By kwame acheampong

The Education Ministry has ordered the rector of Wa Polytechnic Prof. Marfo Owusu to step aside as investigations into alleged financial malfeasance against him begin.

Staff of the school have been agitating against the rector for quite some time now.

He is accused of embezzling some GH¢500,000. In an attempt to prevent an investigation, the rector allegedly filed two suits seeking to restrain any investigations into the alleged financial malfeasance.

Related Posts

Ghana Rugby Eagles in full flight for Bronze Cup

FIFA testing new rules: Yellow cards for coaches

Resource mobilisation key to Ghana Beyond Aid – Bawumia

But after a meeting today, Wednesday the Education Ministry asked Prof. Owusu to step aside immediately.

More soon…

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Sports

Ghana Rugby Eagles in full flight for Bronze Cup

Sports

FIFA testing new rules: Yellow cards for coaches

Business

Resource mobilisation key to Ghana Beyond Aid – Bawumia

Features

PODCAST: Morning Starr—April 4, 2018

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm