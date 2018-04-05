10yrs anniversary: Vodafone to reward customers

Vodafone Ghana in the next three months will be rewarding its customers for staying with them for the last 10 years.

In a promotion dubbed ‘Vodafone PayDay’, many customers are going to win cash prizes for just partaking.

The cash prize ranges from 10 to thousands of Ghana cedis daily, weekly as well as monthly, depending on their level of using the network.

The ultimate winner will be taking home GH¢200,000.

Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Cuba, speaking at the launch of the reward scheme in Accra said, “We are rolling out a lot of activities, promotions and events throughout the year to reward our customers and show them how much we have appreciated their loyalty and partnership these past 10 years.”

“We will begin this 10-year anniversary celebration today by introducing a new lifestyle for Ghana. This new way of life embraces both our current and soon-to-be customers, and leaves no one behind. Today, we are saying that whatever you use our network for – whether it’s to talk, text, browse, mobile money, bundles or top-ups – you will be rewarded for it. It is the first of many promotions to celebrate our 10 years in Ghana,” she said.

She added that the promotion is not limited to only current customers but new ones as well.

The promotion is one of the events to mark the yearlong celebration. Management of the company has revealed that many of the other events will be in July; the actual month it began operation in Ghana.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Osei Owusu Amankwaah